‘Serious matter’ results in firing of municipal employee, City of Hamilton auditor says

The City of Hamilton says one of its employees has been fired after collecting both $55,000 in long-term disability payments and a full salary at the same time for a full year.

City Auditor Charles Brown reported the “serious matter” to Hamilton’s audit, finance and administration committee on Thursday morning.

Some of the details had previously been included in the city auditor’s annual fraud and waste report, which was presented to the committee at a previous meeting on Oct. 22.

Brown’s report states that the employee accepted the payments without saying anything to the City of Hamilton, adding that the matter has been reported to the Hamilton Police Service.

The report goes on to indicate that while the employee was terminated, “the amount of overpayment has not been recovered,” to date, despite the use of a collection agency.

