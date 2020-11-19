Menu

Coronavirus: York Region declares another wedding-related outbreak

By Staff The Canadian Press
TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2020 A medical worker wearing protective gear looks at a man's health card at a COVID-19 assessment center in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 8, 2020. Canada reported a total of 264,045 cases of COVID-19 and 10,522 deaths as of Sunday afternoon, according to CTV. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua) (Credit Image: © Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press).
KING TOWNSHIP, ONT. – York Region is declaring another wedding-related outbreak after nine confirmed and seven probable COVID-19 cases were linked to events in the Township of King.

That comes just days after a different outbreak with 17 confirmed cases linked to two weddings in the region that were attended by many of the same guests.

York Region’s public health unit says confirmed cases from the King Township outbreak attended wedding events while contagious.

The health unit says the wedding-related events were held at a private residence on Nov. 6 and 7.

It adds that the risk of exposure to those who attended the wedding is high.

The department says it has identified attendees as residents from York, Peel Region and Toronto, and it is currently conducting case and contact management for the events.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
