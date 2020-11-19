Early morning arson attack in Ville Saint-Laurent

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A commercial building in Ville Saint-Laurent was the target of an arson attack early Thursday.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call involving a building on Lebeau Boulevard near Benjamin-Hudon Street, in the northwest district of Montreal, at about 3 a.m. Thursday.

According to police, the fire was started by an object thrown through a storefront window.

Read more: Fire leaves families homeless

The sprinkler system was activated before firefighters arrived on the scene.

There were no reported injuries and property damage was minor.

There are no immediate suspects and the arson squad is investigating.

Advertisement