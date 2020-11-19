Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Early morning arson attack in Ville Saint-Laurent

By Travis Todd Global News
Ville Saint-Laurent Thursday, November 19, 2022.
Ville Saint-Laurent Thursday, November 19, 2022. TVA

A commercial building in Ville Saint-Laurent was the target of an arson attack early Thursday.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call involving a building on Lebeau Boulevard near Benjamin-Hudon Street, in the northwest district of Montreal, at about 3 a.m. Thursday.

According to police, the fire was started by an object thrown through a storefront window.

Trending Stories

Read more: Fire leaves families homeless

The sprinkler system was activated before firefighters arrived on the scene.

There were no reported injuries and property damage was minor.

There are no immediate suspects and the arson squad is investigating.

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireArsoncommercialville saint-laurent
Flyers
More weekly flyers