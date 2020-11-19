Early morning arson attack in Ville Saint-Laurent

A commercial building in Ville Saint-Laurent was the target of an arson attack early Thursday.
Firefighters responded to a 911 call involving a building on Lebeau Boulevard near Benjamin-Hudon Street, in the northwest district of Montreal, at about 3 a.m. Thursday.
According to police, the fire was started by an object thrown through a storefront window.
The sprinkler system was activated before firefighters arrived on the scene.
There were no reported injuries and property damage was minor.
There are no immediate suspects and the arson squad is investigating.
