Coronavirus: Outbreak declared over at La Casa Cottage Resort

An outbreak that was declared at the La Casa Cottage Resort near West Kelowna has now been deemed over by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix.

The announcement was made on Wednesday.

The outbreak was declared on Nov. 4th when seven people who attended a ‘multi-household rental event” tested positive for COVID-19.

IHA said they directly contacted everyone who may have been exposed.

