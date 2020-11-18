2 arrested after cocaine, heroin seized in Lindsay investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men face drug trafficking charges following an investigation by police in Lindsay, Ont.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, as part of an investigation into the sale of cocaine and heroin in Lindsay, officers on Tuesday stopped a vehicle travelling on Wellington Street.

Two men inside the vehicle were arrested and allegedly found in possession of 19 grams of cocaine and one gram of heroin along with $1,600 in cash.

Jason Robert Wilson, 42, of Lindsay and Gerri Carvalho, 26, of Toronto, were both charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Both accused were released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 14, 2021, police stated Wednesday afternoon.

