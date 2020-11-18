Menu

Crime

2 arrested after cocaine, heroin seized in Lindsay investigation: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 18, 2020 2:11 pm
Police in Lindsay arrested two men as part of a drug trafficking investigation.
Police in Lindsay arrested two men as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

Two men face drug trafficking charges following an investigation by police in Lindsay, Ont.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, as part of an investigation into the sale of cocaine and heroin in Lindsay, officers on Tuesday stopped a vehicle travelling on Wellington Street.

Two men inside the vehicle were arrested and allegedly found in possession of 19 grams of cocaine and one gram of heroin along with $1,600 in cash.

Read more: Assault investigation leads to drug charges in Lindsay, Ont.

Jason Robert Wilson, 42, of Lindsay and Gerri Carvalho, 26, of Toronto, were both charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Both accused were released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 14, 2021, police stated Wednesday afternoon.

Cocaine, City of Kawartha Lakes, Drug Bust, Drug Trafficking, Kawartha Lakes, lindsay, Heroin, Lindsay drug bust
