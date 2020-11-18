Ottawa adds 22 COVID-19 cases, 1 new coronavirus outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 22 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

There have now been 7,990 cases of the virus in Ottawa, with 411 of those cases now considered active, according to OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Two additional people in Ottawa have died in relation to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the city’s death toll of the pandemic to 363.

The rate of people testing positive for the virus locally has dropped to 2.2 per cent for the period spanning Nov. 9 to Nov. 15, down from 2.4 per cent the week previous.

There are 43 people currently in hospital with COVID-19 locally, four of whom are in the intensive care unit.

One new coronavirus outbreak was added to OPH’s dashboard on Wednesday affecting a school in the city.

Two students at Cedarview Middle School in Barrhaven have tested positive for the virus, according to the dashboard.

There are currently 39 ongoing coronavirus outbreaks in Ottawa, seven of which are in local schools.

