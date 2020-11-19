Okanagan weather: sunny breaks Saturday followed by more moisture

Send this page to someone via email

Mostly cloudy skies with a few sunny breaks and a slight chance of showers or flurries lingers through the day on Thursday as temperatures warm up to around 6 C.

As another system approaches the coast, clouds linger into the day on Friday with a chance of precipitation along with another afternoon high around 6 C.

Clouds linger through the day on Friday with a slight chance of precipitation. SkyTracker Weather

Brief reprieve from the moisture arrives on Saturday with partly cloudy skies returning to the region as daytime temperatures climb back to mid-single digits before the next front arrives with clouds on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

This next frontal boundary will come with an enhanced risk of rain and snow later in the day on Sunday as the mercury struggles to make it back into mid-single digits.

A more potent wave of precipitation is slated to slide in to start the final week of November with rain and snow possible at times and daytime highs staying in low-to-mid single digits.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.