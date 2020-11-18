Menu

Comments

Traffic

Traffic disruptions on Hamilton mountain caused by multiple watermain breaks

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted November 18, 2020 10:52 am
The watermain breaks are in the areas of West 5th between Rymal and Stone Church, Jameston Avenue between West 5th and Upper James, and Limeridge Road between Garth and Bonaventure Drive. Will Erskine / Global News

A series of watermain breaks on Hamilton mountain has led to traffic headaches for Wednesday morning.

In a release issued shortly after 10 a.m., the city said water crews are responding to three watermain breaks: one on West 5th Road between Rymal Road West and Stone Church Road West; another on Jameston Avenue between West 5th and Upper James Street; and a third on Limeridge Road between Garth Street and Bonaventure Drive.

Roads have been closed in those areas due to the severity of the breaks, but the city says it’s hoping to have those roads re-opened by 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The breaks have caused residents in the area to have low or no water pressure.

The cause of the breaks is currently unknown.

