Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl from Cambridge.

They say Linayai Barnes was last seen leaving her home on Ballantyne Avenue at around 3 p.m. on Monday.

Police say there is a concern for her wellbeing.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers.

MISSING: Linayai BARNES, 12, was last seen leaving her residence on Ballantyne Avenue in Cambridge on November 16, 2020, at approximately 3 p.m.

There is concern for her wellbeing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or @WaterlooCrime pic.twitter.com/2gfUAqOT1E — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) November 17, 2020

Advertisement