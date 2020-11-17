OPP announce $50,000 award for information related to David Oliver murder

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is offering a $50,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the murder of a 29-year-old man from Kettle and Stony Point First Nation this summer.

On Sunday, Aug. 2, at approximately 1:30 p.m., members of the Lambton County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), OPP West Region emergency response team (ERT) and OPP canine unit were assisting Anishinabek Police Service in the search for David Oliver.

Oliver’s body, along with his red Dodge Ram pickup truck, were found by police near 9356 Army Camp Rd. in Lambton Shores on Aug. 2.

After an investigation and the OPP’s criminal investigation branch (CIB) and the Anishinabek following up on several tips, OPP say the person or persons responsible for the murder have not been arrested.

The investigation is still ongoing, and police say further updates will be provided as they become available.

Police are asking that anyone with information in Oliver’s murder contact investigators on a dedicated, toll-free tip line at 1-833-525-8477.

Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.