2 arrested after drugs, ammunition, stolen goods seized in Moncton

Two people have been charged after RCMP say they seized drugs, ammunition and stolen goods last week.

Police say their investigation began after receiving a report of 22 tablet computers being stolen from a vehicle at the Fairfield Inn on Marriott Drive on Nov. 10.

Three days later police executed a search warrant at a home on Pioneer Street.

Police say they recovered two stolen tablet computers and seized quantities of drugs believed to be cocaine, prescription drugs, cannabis and contraband cigarettes.

They also seized various types of ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

A 33-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, both from Moncton, were arrested at the scene.

They’ve since been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court at a later date.

Police are still attempting to find the remaining stolen tablet computers, which are described as Panasonic FZ-N1EBJZZDM Tablet Computers.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to call RCMP at 506-857-24000 or to contact Crime Stoppers.