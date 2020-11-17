Power outage closes Hickson Public School

Send this page to someone via email

It may not be a snow day, but students at one Thames Valley District school are getting a day off for the second day in a row due to a power outage.

A windstorm Sunday night knocked out power to Hickson Central Public School, Port Burwell Public School, and Plattsville and District Public School.

The Port Burwell and Plattsville schools have reopened, but Hickson Central Public School is still closed while crews work to restore power.

Parents and guardians are advised to monitor their school website and social media accounts for more reopening information.

Advertisement