Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

Power outage closes Hickson Public School

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 17, 2020 8:07 am
Since students will not be completing the assessment, the school board says schools will eliminate it from overall mark calculations.
Since students will not be completing the assessment, the school board says schools will eliminate it from overall mark calculations. Matthew Trevithick / 980 CFPL News

It may not be a snow day, but students at one Thames Valley District school are getting a day off for the second day in a row due to a power outage.

A windstorm Sunday night knocked out power to Hickson Central Public School, Port Burwell Public School, and Plattsville and District Public School.

Trending Stories

Read more: Middlesex-London Health Unit declares COVID-19 outbreak at Delilah’s on Richmond Row

The Port Burwell and Plattsville schools have reopened, but Hickson Central Public School is still closed while crews work to restore power.

Parents and guardians are advised to monitor their school website and social media accounts for more reopening information.

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Power OutageThames Valley District School BoardTVDSBSchool ClosureHickson Public Schoolpower outage Hicson Public School
Flyers
More weekly flyers