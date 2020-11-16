Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: more precipitation ahead

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted November 16, 2020 1:01 pm
The risk of rain and snow returns to the Okanagan on Wednesday.
The risk of rain and snow returns to the Okanagan on Wednesday. SkyTracker Weather

The second last week of November kicked off on a cloudy note with temperatures around the freezing mark before making it up into mid-single digits with rain moving in.

Showers continue Monday night with a break early Tuesday before more sprinkles move through late in the day as the region warms to high single digits or low double digits.

There is a chance of showers Tuesday afternoon and evening.
There is a chance of showers Tuesday afternoon and evening. SkyTracker Weather

The risk of rain and snow ramps back up on Wednesday as pockets of mixed precipitation linger into Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as well.

The fall-type pattern brings with it daytime highs in mid-single digits and overnight lows around or just below freezing for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

