Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Multiple arrests, suspect at large following armed home invasion in Brandon: police

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted November 16, 2020 6:33 pm
Brandon police are looking for one suspect and have multiple others in custody following an armed home invasion on Friday.
Brandon police are looking for one suspect and have multiple others in custody following an armed home invasion on Friday. Brandon Police / File

A suspect is on the lam and two others are in custody following an armed home invasion in Brandon, Man., on Friday, police say.

According to the Brandon Police Service (BPS), the victim told officers three people broke into his home in the 200 block of 4th Street and made off with various items, including two shotguns and a rifle.

However, the victim was able to identify one of the suspects.

Read more: Woman arrested at gunpoint after threatening people with replica pistol: Brandon police

The next day, police arrested a 34-year-old and 33-year-old man. The BPS says both are from Brandon and both are charged with robbery with violence.

Trending Stories

Officers also searched a location in the 100 block of 15th Street, allegedly recovering some of the stolen property, but not the firearms.

Story continues below advertisement

While searching that building, police say they also charged a 35-year-old man and 20-year-old woman with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The woman remains in custody while the man will see the inside of a courtroom in January.

Click to play video 'Two charged, three wanted after racially-charged stabbing in Brandon' Two charged, three wanted after racially-charged stabbing in Brandon
Two charged, three wanted after racially-charged stabbing in Brandon – Sep 4, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceManitobaRobberyArmed RobberyHome InvasionFirearmsBrandonBrandon Police Service
Flyers
More weekly flyers