Multiple arrests, suspect at large following armed home invasion in Brandon: police

A suspect is on the lam and two others are in custody following an armed home invasion in Brandon, Man., on Friday, police say.

According to the Brandon Police Service (BPS), the victim told officers three people broke into his home in the 200 block of 4th Street and made off with various items, including two shotguns and a rifle.

However, the victim was able to identify one of the suspects.

The next day, police arrested a 34-year-old and 33-year-old man. The BPS says both are from Brandon and both are charged with robbery with violence.

Officers also searched a location in the 100 block of 15th Street, allegedly recovering some of the stolen property, but not the firearms.

While searching that building, police say they also charged a 35-year-old man and 20-year-old woman with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The woman remains in custody while the man will see the inside of a courtroom in January.

