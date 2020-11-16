All streets could be drivable by the end of Tuesday: City of Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

One week after a severe winter storm dumped over 30 centimetres of snow on Saskatoon, the city says it is making great progress clearing residential streets.

Terry Schmidt, Saskatoon’s transportation general manager, said 97 per cent of neighbourhoods in the city will have drivable lanes or work will be in progress to clear streets by Monday evening.

“As of (Monday) morning, clearing has been completed on 43 neighbourhoods across the city,” Schmidt said.

“Clearing is also underway or will start later today or tonight on an additional 20 neighbourhoods.”

Schmidt said crews are working around the clock to make all roads drivable.

“Progress is better than anticipated and many neighbourhoods have been bumped up the schedule,” he said.

“Should this pace continue, we’re estimating having completed clearing of the driving lanes on every residential street in every neighbourhood by tomorrow. That’s three days ahead of the originally planned date of Friday this week.”

He said crews will also be moving to clear snow on industrial streets on Monday night and snow removal will start on downtown business district streets.

That snow will be taken to one of the city’s three snow removal sites.

“We are monitoring those closely. They are not full at this time — there is capacity,” Schmidt said.

“We do have equipment working in there 24 hours a day as well, pushing the snow up in piles so that we maximize the availability and the storage in those facilities.”

The cost to clear city streets is estimated at $10-15 million, based on previous reports and estimates presented to city council.

“The significant part of the cost is actually going to be in the removal,” city manager Jeff Jorgenson said on Sunday.

