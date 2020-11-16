Impaired driving arrests in Peterborough, City of Kawartha Lakes on weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough and the City of Kawartha Lakes made several impaired driving arrests on the weekend.

In Peterborough on Sunday night, police responded to reports of a vehicle travelling erratically on Hillard Street just after 7 p.m.

Police located the vehicle at George Street and Parkhill Road and conducted a traffic stop. Officers determined the driver was impaired.

Lynn Douglas, 54, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired with a blood-drug concentration over 80.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 8.

On Friday, a Peterborough man was charged with impaired driving following a three-vehicle collision at Alymer and Lansdowne streets just after 9 p.m.

About half an hour earlier police had responded to reports of an erratic driver on Water Street and determined the vehicle matched the description of one of the vehicles in the collision.

Police say officers determined the driver was impaired by drugs.

Tyler Richardson, 30, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 3.

Also on Friday, Peterborough County OPP responded to a traffic complain about a possible impaired driver on Hwy. 115 in Cavan Monaghan-Township around 12:30 p.m.

Officers located the vehicle and determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Gage Lavelle-Sutton, 27, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 30.

City of Kawartha Lakes

On Saturday in the City of Kawartha Lakes, OPP stopped a vehicle for allegedly speeding on Highway 35.

The investigation determined the driver was impaired and led to multiple charges.

Danny Canning, 37, of Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont., was arrested and charged with the following:

Operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Driving while under suspension

Using a plate not authorized for a vehicle

Operating a motor vehicle without insurance

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 28.

