Winnipeg police asking for help finding suspect vehicle linked to bus shack damage

Winnipeg police’s major crimes unit is asking for help finding a vehicle linked to several acts of vandalism at bus shacks in the city.

Starting in October, the unit began investigating a series of incidents where significant, intentional damage was being caused to bus shacks at various locations throughout the city.

Police say the incidents have all occurred overnight.

Investigators are seeking information about a vehicle associated with many of these incidents.

Officers are asking people to look out for a distinct blue-coloured strip down the driver side, the large spoiler on the hood and very bright headlights.

Anyone with information regarding this vehicle or these incidents is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477) if they wish to remain anonymous.

Winnipeg police are asking for help identifying this vehicle. Supplied