RCMP charge 5 people in relation to homicide in northern Alberta after dashcam evidence

RCMP said Sunday that five people have been charged in relation to a homicide in northern Alberta in June.

Police said the victim, 19-year-old Kyler Dean Commandeur of Clairmont, Alta., was found dead on June 11 by paramedics and RCMP on Highway 677 west of Highway 2 near the Woking turnoff. His death was declared a homicide just under a week later after an autopsy.

Five people have now been charged in relation to his death, three of whom face first-degree murder charges:

Justin John Bishop, 28, of Clairmont was arrested on Sept. 24 and was charged with first-degree murder.

Krista Marie Healey, 34, of Grande Prairie was arrested on Sept. 25 and was charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

Melissa Aletha Healey, 36, of Beaverlodge was arrested on Sept. 25 and was charged with forcible confinement.

Cody Letourneau, 25, of Grande Prairie turned himself into police on Oct. 16 and was charged with first-degree murder

Simon De Lima, 30, of Grande Prairie was arrested on Nov. 13 in Saskatchewan and has been charged with first-degree murder

While Krista Healey was released, the other four accused remain in custody.

RCMP said Sunday that the investigation was helped not only by dashcam evidence submitted by the public but also by numerous RCMP detachments and departments and other “outside agencies” including the Edmonton Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Saskatchewan Federal Penitentiary.

“The mobilization of various RCMP support units, along with the help of outside agencies, was paramount to the success of this investigation,” said Sgt. Mark Sloan with the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit.

“Thanks to the efforts of all involved, the Alberta RCMP were able to charge five individuals in connection with this homicide.”

All five accused have court dates set in Grande Prairie over the next several weeks.

Woking, near where Commandeur was found, is about 490 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, and about 55 kilometres north of Grande Prairie.