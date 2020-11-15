Menu

Health

COVID-19 case reported at Regina’s Plainsview Elementary School

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted November 15, 2020 12:47 pm
Regina Public Schools reported one case of COVID-19 at Plainsview Elementary School.
Regina Public Schools reported one case of COVID-19 at Plainsview Elementary School. EPA/LYNN BO BO

Regina Public Schools is reporting a case of COVID-19 at Plainsview Elementary School.

An affected class has been closed until Nov. 20. Students in the class will be allowed to return to school on Nov. 23.

Read more: Regina’s Lakeview Elementary School closed Tuesday due to COVID-19 cases

The school will be open for all other students on Monday.

Regina Public Schools say close contacts were notified on Saturday evening.

“They were given information and direction on how long they should self-isolate,” Regina Public Schools said in a press release.

Read more: Regina’s Thomson Community School closes after several test positive for COVID-19

“All school families were also contacted by recorded telephone call on Saturday evening.”

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Canada’s top doctor warns country could see up to 10,000 cases daily by December' Coronavirus: Canada’s top doctor warns country could see up to 10,000 cases daily by December
Coronavirus: Canada’s top doctor warns country could see up to 10,000 cases daily by December
