COVID-19 case reported at Regina’s Plainsview Elementary School

Regina Public Schools is reporting a case of COVID-19 at Plainsview Elementary School.

An affected class has been closed until Nov. 20. Students in the class will be allowed to return to school on Nov. 23.

The school will be open for all other students on Monday.

Regina Public Schools say close contacts were notified on Saturday evening.

“They were given information and direction on how long they should self-isolate,” Regina Public Schools said in a press release.

“All school families were also contacted by recorded telephone call on Saturday evening.”

