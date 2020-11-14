Woman dies after double stabbing in Hamilton

Hamilton police say a woman has died after a double stabbing in the city on Friday.
Police said that at 12:40 p.m., officers were called to a home in the area of Upper Paradise Road and Bendamere Avenue for reports of a disturbance.
Officers said a man and a woman, both 63 years old, were found suffering from stab wounds and were taken to hospital.
In an update Saturday, police said the woman succumbed to her injuries, marking the city’s 15th homicide of 2020.
Investigators said a 30-year-old man who is related to the victims was arrested.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 905-546-3827 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Trending Stories
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments