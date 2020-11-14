Woman dies after double stabbing in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say a woman has died after a double stabbing in the city on Friday.

Police said that at 12:40 p.m., officers were called to a home in the area of Upper Paradise Road and Bendamere Avenue for reports of a disturbance.

Officers said a man and a woman, both 63 years old, were found suffering from stab wounds and were taken to hospital.

In an update Saturday, police said the woman succumbed to her injuries, marking the city’s 15th homicide of 2020.

Investigators said a 30-year-old man who is related to the victims was arrested.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 905-546-3827 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

UPDATE: The female victim from yesterday’s double stabbing has succumbed to her injuries. Our thoughts are with her family. This is the 15th homicide in #HamOnt this year. Major Crime will provide a media update outside the ISD Building on Wilson Street at 11:00 am. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 14, 2020