Canada

Police investigating suspicious death in Durham Region

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2020 9:16 am
Durham Regional Police say they were called to a home in Leaskdale around 12:40 a.m. Saturday.
Durham Regional Police say they were called to a home in Leaskdale around 12:40 a.m. Saturday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police are investigating a suspicious death in a rural community north of Uxbridge, Ont.

Durham Regional Police say they were called to a home in Leaskdale around 12:40 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the husband of a 63-year-old woman arrived home and found his wife with no vital signs.

They say he called 911 and started CPR but when first responders arrived she was pronounced dead.

Police say the coroner was at the scene but was not able to determine a cause of death.

They say given the unknown cause, the woman’s death has been deemed suspicious and they continue to investigate.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
