SIU probes 3-vehicle crash north of Aylmer that sent 2 to hospital: Elgin OPP

The province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a three-vehicle collision in Malahide Township Thursday night sent two people to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. along Imperial Road at Ron McNeil Line, just north of Aylmer, Ont., involving a car, transport truck and pickup truck that police say had been involved in an impaired driving complaint.

Details remain limited, but police say the driver and lone occupant of the pickup was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, while the driver and lone occupant of the car was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The driver of the transport truck, who was also its lone occupant, was not physically hurt, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the OPP, who say the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate and is looking into the incident.

Police did not provide further information, and directed all further inquiries to the SIU. 980 CFPL has reached out to the SIU for comment.