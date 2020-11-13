Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan reports 81 new COVID-19 cases Friday

By Katelyn Wilson Global News
Posted November 13, 2020 4:09 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Saskatchewan announces new restrictions as case counts head in ‘wrong direction’' Coronavirus: Saskatchewan announces new restrictions as case counts head in ‘wrong direction’
Coronavirus: Saskatchewan announces new restrictions as case counts head in ‘wrong direction’

There are now 1,427 active coronavirus cases across Saskatchewan after health officials reported 81 new COVID-19 cases and 108 new recoveries on Friday.

This brings the province’s total reported cases to 4,513. A total of 3,057 people have recovered.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Indian Head, Sask., long-term care home

The majority of the new cases are located in Regina with 16. There is one new case in the far northwest, six in the far north-central, three in the far northeast and seven new cases in the northwest. Ten new cases are in north-central, 11 in the northeast, five new cases in Saskatoon, four in the central east, six in the southwest, eight in south-central and four in the southeast.

Fifty-three people are currently in hospital, 38 who are receiving inpatient care: one on the far northwest, one in the northwest, five in north-central, five in the northeast, 20 in Saskatoon, two in Regina, one in the southwest and three in the southeast zone.

Fifteen people are in intensive care: one in the northwest, three in north-central, eight in Saskatoon, two in the central-east and one in Regina.

Read more: Saskatchewan to see new COVID-19 measures amid rising case count, care home outbreaks

Confirmed cases regionally:

  • 1,237 cases are from the Saskatoon area
  • 948 cases are from the north area (309 northwest, 456 north-central, 183 northeast)
  • 683 cases are from the Regina area
  • 611 cases are from the south area (253 southwest, 256 south-central, 102 southeast) 564 cases are from the far north area (453 far northwest, 23 far north-central, 88 far northeast)
  • 459 cases are from the central area (203 central-west, 256 central-east)
  • 11 cases have pending residence information

To date, 291,072 COVID-19 tests have been processed in the province. The SHA processed 1,706 COVID-19 tests on Thursday.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Canada’s top doctor warns country could see up to 10,000 cases daily by December' Coronavirus: Canada’s top doctor warns country could see up to 10,000 cases daily by December
Coronavirus: Canada’s top doctor warns country could see up to 10,000 cases daily by December
