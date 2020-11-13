Saskatchewan reports 81 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Send this page to someone via email

There are now 1,427 active coronavirus cases across Saskatchewan after health officials reported 81 new COVID-19 cases and 108 new recoveries on Friday.

This brings the province’s total reported cases to 4,513. A total of 3,057 people have recovered.

The majority of the new cases are located in Regina with 16. There is one new case in the far northwest, six in the far north-central, three in the far northeast and seven new cases in the northwest. Ten new cases are in north-central, 11 in the northeast, five new cases in Saskatoon, four in the central east, six in the southwest, eight in south-central and four in the southeast.

Fifty-three people are currently in hospital, 38 who are receiving inpatient care: one on the far northwest, one in the northwest, five in north-central, five in the northeast, 20 in Saskatoon, two in Regina, one in the southwest and three in the southeast zone.

Fifteen people are in intensive care: one in the northwest, three in north-central, eight in Saskatoon, two in the central-east and one in Regina.

Confirmed cases regionally:

1,237 cases are from the Saskatoon area

948 cases are from the north area (309 northwest, 456 north-central, 183 northeast)

683 cases are from the Regina area

611 cases are from the south area (253 southwest, 256 south-central, 102 southeast) 564 cases are from the far north area (453 far northwest, 23 far north-central, 88 far northeast)

459 cases are from the central area (203 central-west, 256 central-east)

11 cases have pending residence information

To date, 291,072 COVID-19 tests have been processed in the province. The SHA processed 1,706 COVID-19 tests on Thursday.

