Ottawa bus driver tests positive for coronavirus

Another OC Transpo bus operator has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a memo from the head of Ottawa’s transit agency.

John Manconi said in a memo Thursday evening that the bus driver last worked on Nov. 9.

The key dates during which the driver would have been most at risk of transmitting the disease are Nov 7-9, according to Ottawa Public Health, but Manconi said the individual wasn’t working the previous two days.

OC Transpo is therefore releasing the driver’s routes on Nov. 9 for any riders concerned about exposure.

The operator is self-isolating at home, according to Manconi. The transit agency will not be releasing the individual’s name out of privacy concerns.

Affected bus routes on Nov. 9:

Bus #6465

Route 88 Baseline Station 4:35 a.m. to Hurdman Station 5 a.m.

Route 96 Greenboro Station 5:23 a.m. to Merivale depot/Colonnade Rd. 5:37 a.m.

Route 270 Maravista/Cedarview 6:02 a.m. to Tunney’s Pasture Station 6:37 a.m.

Route 86 Baseline Station 6:51 a.m. to Tunney’s Pasture Station 7:21 a.m.

Route 86 Baseline Station 7:37 a.m. to Tunney’s Pasture Station 8:10 a.m.

Route 87 Baseline Station 8:24 a.m. to Tunney’s Pasture Station 8:52 a.m.

Route 87 Tunney’s Pasture Station 8:56 a.m. to Baseline Station 9:19 a.m.

Route 111 Baseline Station 9:37 a.m. to Carlingwood 10:20 a.m.

Route111 Carlingwood 10:42 a.m. to Baseline Station 11:20 a.m.

Route 111 Baseline Station 11:37 a.m. to Carlingwood 12:21 p.m.

Route 89 Tunney’s Pasture Station 1:20 p.m. to Merivale Depot/Colonnade Rd. 1:50 p.m.

Bus #4423

Route 16 Westboro Station 3:04 p.m. to St. Paul’s University 4:07 p.m.

Route 16 St. Paul’s University 4:13 p.m. to Westboro Station 5:00 p.m.

