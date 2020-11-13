Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ottawa bus driver tests positive for coronavirus

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted November 13, 2020 3:29 pm
An OC Transpo bus driver has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, last working on Nov. 9, 2020.
An OC Transpo bus driver has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, last working on Nov. 9, 2020. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Another OC Transpo bus operator has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a memo from the head of Ottawa’s transit agency.

John Manconi said in a memo Thursday evening that the bus driver last worked on Nov. 9.

The key dates during which the driver would have been most at risk of transmitting the disease are Nov 7-9, according to Ottawa Public Health, but Manconi said the individual wasn’t working the previous two days.

Read more: Downtown Ottawa COVID-19 testing sites to open at McNabb Centre, NAC parking garage

OC Transpo is therefore releasing the driver’s routes on Nov. 9 for any riders concerned about exposure.
The operator is self-isolating at home, according to Manconi. The transit agency will not be releasing the individual’s name out of privacy concerns.

Affected bus routes on Nov. 9:

Trending Stories

Bus #6465

  • Route 88 Baseline Station 4:35 a.m. to Hurdman Station 5 a.m.
  • Route 96 Greenboro Station 5:23 a.m. to Merivale depot/Colonnade Rd. 5:37 a.m.
  • Route 270 Maravista/Cedarview 6:02 a.m. to Tunney’s Pasture Station 6:37 a.m.
  • Route 86 Baseline Station 6:51 a.m. to Tunney’s Pasture Station 7:21 a.m.
  • Route 86 Baseline Station 7:37 a.m. to Tunney’s Pasture Station 8:10 a.m.
  • Route 87 Baseline Station 8:24 a.m. to Tunney’s Pasture Station 8:52 a.m.
  • Route 87 Tunney’s Pasture Station 8:56 a.m. to Baseline Station 9:19 a.m.
  • Route 111 Baseline Station 9:37 a.m. to Carlingwood 10:20 a.m.
  • Route111 Carlingwood 10:42 a.m. to Baseline Station 11:20 a.m.
  • Route 111 Baseline Station 11:37 a.m. to Carlingwood 12:21 p.m.
  • Route 89 Tunney’s Pasture Station 1:20 p.m. to Merivale Depot/Colonnade Rd. 1:50 p.m.

Bus #4423

  • Route 16 Westboro Station 3:04 p.m. to St. Paul’s University 4:07 p.m.
  • Route 16 St. Paul’s University 4:13 p.m. to Westboro Station 5:00 p.m.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Ottawa CoronavirusOttawa COVID-19OC TranspoOttawa TransitOttawa Buses
