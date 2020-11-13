Part of Adelaide Street closed for weekend CP Rail work

Send this page to someone via email

The City of London has announced that Adelaide Street north will be closed for CP Rail work throughout the weekend.

From Saturday at 6 a.m. to Sunday at approximately 11 p.m., Adelaide Street North between Central Avenue and Pall Mall Street will be closed to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

The city said in a statement that the closure is for CP Rail to complete necessary track realignment ahead of the Adelaide Street underpass construction scheduled to start in 2021.

Those heading to the Carling Heights COVID-19 assessment centre are advised to give themselves a little extra time because a signed detour will affect all road users in the area.

Northbound motorists and cyclists will be diverted onto King Street, then Ontario Street, Dundas Street, Highbury Avenue North and Oxford Street East.

Southbound road users will be detoured onto Oxford Street East and then Highbury Avenue North, Dundas Street, Quebec Street and Queens Avenue.

The city said more updated traffic information is available on the Waze app.

The closure will also impact bus users on Route 16. Due to the construction, a detour is in effect for both north and southbound traffic.

A full list of the detour and others be found on the London Transit Commission’s website.