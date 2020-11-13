Ottawa’s CityFolk festival goes virtual on Nov. 28-29 with Steve Earle, Jason Isbell

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa’s CityFolk festival is going off-lawn and online later this month amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers behind the annual folk festival, usually hosted on the Great Lawn at Lansdowne Park, announced Friday morning that it would hold a two-day lineup of pre-recorded concerts later this month in lieu of an in-person event in 2020.

Among the slate of performers are Steve Earle, Jason Isbell, Hawksley Workman and Tim Baker.

The virtual concerts will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29 and run until roughly 10 p.m.

Viewers will be able to chat with friends, participate in contests and test their trivia knowledge during the streams.

Tickets for individual nights are priced at $17.50 each, while a full festival pass will run $27.50. Each ticket is valid for one streaming device.

The Nov. 27 lineup features Steve Earle, Hawksley Workman, Devin Cuddy, Hannah Georgas, NQ Arbuckle, Wild Rivers and Theo Tams.

The Nov. 28 lineup features Jason Isbell, Tim Baker, The Abrams, Great Lake Swimmers, Ben Caplan, Tom Wilson, Nambi and Johnny Shay.

Ottawa’s popular Bluesfest event, run by the same organizers as CityFolk, pivoted to a drive-in experience earlier this year amid COVID-19 gathering restrictions.

