Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Huronia West OPP raise money to help woman afford Christmas gifts for her grandchildren

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 12, 2020 7:34 pm
Huronia West OPP recently collected $174 for a Wasaga Beach, Ont., resident who recently had her pick-up truck stolen.
Huronia West OPP recently collected $174 for a Wasaga Beach, Ont., resident who recently had her pick-up truck stolen. Police handout

Huronia West OPP have collected $174 for a Wasaga Beach, Ont., resident whose pickup truck was recently stolen.

The resident had collected 2,200 empty beer cans throughout the year and stored them in her truck so she could cash them in to buy Christmas presents for her grandchildren.

Read more: Huronia West OPP bust illegal online cannabis business In Stayner, Ont.

When Huronia West OPP found out about this, they decided to start collecting cash, unbeknownst to the Wasaga Beach resident, Pauline Purkis.

Officers raised $174.00, which was presented to Purkis earlier this week.

Trending Stories

Read more: OPP seize, destroy more than 10,000 illegal cannabis plants in Midland, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s times like this, especially given the current pandemic climate, that we all need to be there for one another and support one another,” OPP interim detachment commander A/Inspector Terry Ward said in a statement.

“I am proud of the thoughtfulness and initiative of the hard-working men and women from our detachment who collected for Ms. Purkis in a time of need.”

Click to play video 'OPP say person in custody after morning manhunt near Kaladar, Ont.' OPP say person in custody after morning manhunt near Kaladar, Ont.
OPP say person in custody after morning manhunt near Kaladar, Ont.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceWasaga BeachHuronia West OppWasaga Beach newsStolen pickup truckPauline Purkis
Flyers
More weekly flyers