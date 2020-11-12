Huronia West OPP raise money to help woman afford Christmas gifts for her grandchildren

Send this page to someone via email

Huronia West OPP have collected $174 for a Wasaga Beach, Ont., resident whose pickup truck was recently stolen.

The resident had collected 2,200 empty beer cans throughout the year and stored them in her truck so she could cash them in to buy Christmas presents for her grandchildren.

When Huronia West OPP found out about this, they decided to start collecting cash, unbeknownst to the Wasaga Beach resident, Pauline Purkis.

Officers raised $174.00, which was presented to Purkis earlier this week.

“It’s times like this, especially given the current pandemic climate, that we all need to be there for one another and support one another,” OPP interim detachment commander A/Inspector Terry Ward said in a statement.

“I am proud of the thoughtfulness and initiative of the hard-working men and women from our detachment who collected for Ms. Purkis in a time of need.”

