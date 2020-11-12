Man charged in Halloween stabbing death: Edmonton police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with a deadly stabbing in central Edmonton on Oct. 31.

Chaze Myron Johnson has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Jordan Turnbull, the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release on Thursday.

“Police are not looking for any other suspects in this homicide,” police said.

Johnson was arrested on Nov. 9, according to police.

At around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, police were called to a report of a stabbing in the area of Alex Taylor Road in the Boyle Street neighbourhood.

READ MORE: Man’s central Edmonton stabbing death ruled homicide

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man who was not breathing. Police performed CPR but the man died at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

An autopsy later determined that Turnbull died from a “sharp force injury.”