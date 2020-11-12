Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death at LTC

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Public Health reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and another death at a long-term care (LTC) home.

The deceased is a resident of the Village of Wentworth Heights on Upper Wentworth Street. The man in his early 90s died on Nov. 10, according to the city.

Wentworth Heights is in the midst of an outbreak that has seen eight residents and one staff member come down with the coronavirus since declared on Nov. 3.

Hamilton has had 59 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 20 active outbreaks in Hamilton involving 180 people as of Nov. 12 at:

10 long-term care homes (Alexander Place, Baywoods Place, Chartwell Willowgrove, Hamilton Continuing Care, Idlewyld Manor, Macassa Lodge, Revera Ridgeview, Shalom Village, St. Joseph’s Villa, The Village at Wentworth Heights)

two retirement homes (Aberdeen Gardens, Amica Dundas)

two daycares (La Garderie Le Petit Navire, Echo Day Program)

two retailers (Lululemon Athletica – Limeridge Mall, Roma Bakery & Deli)

two shelters (Good Shepherd Men’s Centre, Good Shepherd Women’s Shelter)

one group home (Hatts Off)

one restaurant (Castelli Cucina)

The outbreak at Chartwell Willowgrove has now accounted for eight deaths since its start on Oct. 22. The home has 59 total cases involving 37 residents, 21 staff members and one essential visitor.

St. Joseph’s Villa has 31 total coronavirus cases tied to 21 residents and 10 staff members.

Baywoods Place has 26 cases among 15 residents and 11 staff members while Hamilton continuing care has 19 cases connected to 15 residents and four staff members.

The city has 374 active cases as of Nov. 12 and 2,295 since the pandemic began.

The number of people reported to be receiving hospital care for the virus is 20 as of Thursday.

Health officials say there have been 407 positive coronavirus cases in Hamilton in the last 10 days.

Halton Region reports 49 new COVID-19 cases

Halton Region reported 49 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The region has 485 active cases as of Nov. 12, with Oakville accounting for 240 and Burlington accounting for 93 cases.

Halton has 12 outbreaks, which include six institutions and three schools.

The institutional outbreaks involve 176 people at three long-term care homes (Chartwell Waterford, Post Inn Village and Wyndham Manor in Oakville) and three retirement homes (Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington, Trafalgar Lodge in Oakville and Amica Georgetown).

The outbreak at Chartwell Waterford involves 58 people – 46 residents, 11 staff members and one other affected person with a connection to the home.

There have now been seven deaths since the outbreak was declared on Oct. 13.

For the second day in a row, cases at Wyndham Manor in Oakville jumped by more than 10. The home now has 52 cases involving 22 residents, 10 staff members and 20 others connected to the home. There has been one resident death since the outbreak began on Oct. 21.

Tansley Woods has 46 total cases involving 35 residents and 11 staff members. The facility has had seven resident deaths since the outbreak began Oct. 3.

Amica Georgetown has cases among 17 residents, one worker and one other person connected to the home. There have been two COVID-19-related deaths at Amica since Oct. 19.

Halton has 2,770 total COVID-19 cases and 43 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Niagara Region reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara public health reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

There are 268 active cases as of Nov 12.

The region has 14 active outbreaks connected with the coronavirus in the community. Five are institutional outbreaks at two retirement homes (The Meadows of Dorchester and Seasons Retirement Communities in Welland) and three long-term care homes (Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls, West Park Health Centre and Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie).

Niagara Health says the outbreak at Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls involves 30 positive cases among 15 residents and 15 staff members. Three resident deaths have been connected with the outbreak, which began on Sept. 29.

As of Thursday, the town of Lincoln has the highest percentage of active cases (20.9 per cent per 10,000 people) due to a large community outbreak at One Floral Group.

Overall, Niagara has had 1,764 total positive cases and 78 virus-related deaths.

A total of 421 (23.9 per cent) of the area’s COVID-19 cases have been connected with long-term care or retirement homes in the region.

Since the pandemic was declared, 47.9 per cent (835) of the region’s cases have occurred in people under the age of 39.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports two new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported two new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The region has had 574 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

There is one institutional outbreak involving seven staff members at the Grandview Lodge long-term care home in Dunnville.

A community outbreak at Schuyler Farms Ltd. in Simcoe has 10 cases connected to migrant workers, according to public health.

Officials say there are 23 active cases as of Nov. 12.

Public health says 34.7 per cent (199) of all cases in the region involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

Haldimand-Norfolk has had 32 COVID-19-connected deaths with 27 tied to residents at Anson Place Care Centre, a nursing home in Hagersville.

Brant County reports five new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit reported five new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The region has 357 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 67 active cases as of Nov. 12 with one person receiving hospital care.

Brant County now has two institutional outbreaks involving 36 cases at two retirement homes (Riverview Terrace in Brantford and Brucefield Manor in Mount Pleasant).

An outbreak declared on Nov. 11 at St. Joseph’s long-term care home was declared over on Thursday after it was determined that the one case was a false positive.

The outbreak at Riverview Terrace Retirement Home involves 13 people, with three staff members and 10 residents testing positive for COVID-19.

Brucefield Manor has 23 cases, involving 18 residents and five staff members.

The two community outbreaks at Salon Mirage and Rejuvenate Cosmetic Clinic are still ongoing with no further cases. Combined, the outbreaks involve seven cases, with five at Salon Mirage.

Public health says 33.33 per cent (119) of all cases in the county involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The region has had five deaths tied to COVID-19.