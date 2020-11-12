Menu

Crime

Calgary police look for specific vehicles, semi drivers for info on October homicide

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted November 12, 2020 4:51 pm
Calgary police arrive at the Peter Lougheed Centre on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Calgary police arrive at the Peter Lougheed Centre on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Global News

Calgary police are asking the drivers or people inside of a number of specific vehicles, as well as the drivers of two semi trucks, to come forward as investigators believe they may have information about the death of Safar Al Safari.

Safari died after being dropped off at a Calgary hospital on Oct. 16, after he had been shot.

Read more: Man dropped at Calgary hospital unintended victim of ‘targeted shooting,’ homicide unit investigating

Police believe the 21-year-old was in the wrong place at the wrong time, and was hit by a shooter who was targeting someone else.

Safari was shot while with a group of people in several vehicles in the area of 84 Street and McKnight Boulevard N.E., police said, and detectives have identified several witness vehicles and vehicles that passed through the area.

CCTV footage shows a witness vehicle arrive at the scene around the time of the shooting, and pulled up beside two vehicles there and spoke to people involved, one of which was a silver Volkswagen Jetta that was visibly damaged.

Officers said when the vehicles involved left the area, the witness vehicle did a U-turn and followed.

Read more: Man dies after being dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound: Calgary police

Investigators have also identified other vehicles that came and went from the area at the time of the shooting, including a silver Dodge Ram truck, the silver Jetta and a black Lexus IS250.

Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward, as well as anyone who who may have information or more dashcam footage from the area at the time of the shooting. Police can be contacted at 403-266-1234, and anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers.

