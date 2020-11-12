Menu

Peterborough County OPP locate child reported lost in Selwyn Township

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 12, 2020 12:52 pm
Police located a missing three-year-old child in Selwyn Township on Thursday.
Peterborough County OPP say the search for a missing three-year-old child ended successfully on Thursday morning.

According to OPP, officers were called to Selwyn Township around 10 a.m. to help look for a lost child who had been playing with other children in a wooded area behind a residence on Highway 28 before becoming separated from the group.

Members of the OPP’s Central Region emergency response team and canine unit, Peterborough County OPP and Anishinabek Police Service officers on Curve Lake First Nation attended the scene to conduct a search.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., OPP say the child was located in good condition and was transported out of the woods by OPP officers.

OPP aviation services was cancelled prior to its arrival.

“The child was assessed by paramedics but did not require medical attention,” said Const. Joe Ayotte.

MissingMissing ChildSelwyn TownshipCurve LakeHighway 28Curve Lake First NationHwy 28Child Found
