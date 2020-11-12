Visits with Santa cancelled at Kingston mall due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The Cataraqui Centre has decided to cancel it’s annual mall Santa experience this holiday season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kingston’s largest indoor shopping centre says it made the decision in the interest of safety, as the tradition of in-person visits and photos with Santa involve close personal interaction.

For years the mall has hosted Santa Claus at Cataraqui lodge, with lines of children and families wrapping around the festive display during peak shopping times.

According to the Cataraqui Centre, they will be launching some new online programming over the 2020 holiday season, including Facebook Live shows, online story times with Santa and a contest to win a one-on-one Zoom call with Santa.

In a press release, the Cataraqui Centre says they are looking forward to welcoming Santa back for visits and photos in 2021.