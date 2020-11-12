Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Visits with Santa cancelled at Kingston mall due to COVID-19

By Shauna Cunningham Global News
Santa will not be coming to the Cataraqui Centre this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Santa will not be coming to the Cataraqui Centre this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Global Kingston

The Cataraqui Centre has decided to cancel it’s annual mall Santa experience this holiday season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kingston’s largest indoor shopping centre says it made the decision in the interest of safety, as the tradition of in-person visits and photos with Santa involve close personal interaction.

Read more: How Santa Claus is adapting to COVID-19 pandemic

For years the mall has hosted Santa Claus at Cataraqui lodge, with lines of children and families wrapping around the festive display during peak shopping times.

Trending Stories

According to the Cataraqui Centre, they will be launching some new online programming over the 2020 holiday season, including Facebook Live shows, online story times with Santa and a contest to win a one-on-one Zoom call with Santa.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Highlights from the 2019 Kingston Santa Parade

In a press release, the Cataraqui Centre says they are looking forward to welcoming Santa back for visits and photos in 2021.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusKingstonCovid19ShoppingKingston NewsHoliday20/20Santa ClausSantaMallSeasonCataraqui Centre
Flyers
More weekly flyers