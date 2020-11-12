Menu

Crime

Prohibited driver arrested for impaired driving at Peterborough drive-thru: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 12, 2020 11:20 am
Peterborough Police Service
A Cavan-Monaghan Township man faces impaired driving and other charges. Global News Peterborough file

A Cavan-Monaghan Township man has been charged with impaired driving and other charges following an investigation on Wednesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers responded to reports of a possible impaired driver on Lansdowne Street West around 7:30 p.m.

The suspect vehicle was located in a restaurant drive-thru on the street. Police determined the driver was impaired.

Read more: Drunk driver who killed 4 denied full parole as day parole continues with conditions

Edward Baker, 55, of Cavan-Monaghan Township was arrested and charged with operation while impaired, operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80 and operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 1, police said Thursday.

