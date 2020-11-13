Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Entertainment

The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 899: Hidden Figures

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
I’ve always been something of a but when it comes to the space program. But even though I’ve read all the books, seen all the documentaries, watched all the movies and even visited space centers in both the US and Russia, I was still surprised to learn something new with the movie Hidden Figures, a 2016 film based on a book of the same name. It told the true story of black female mathematicians who worked at NASA during the hottest period of the space race in the 1960s.These women were computers in the original sense of the word: people who calculated complex things like flight trajectories, re-entry vectors, and landing coordinates. They were even assigned to check and sometimes correct the calculation spit out by NASA’s big IBM mainframes. Their work was essential to the American space effort.But this being the 1960s, these women were segregated from the other (white, male) scientists, meaning that their work was largely forgotten and unknown until the book and movie came out.This got me thinking. Are there similar forgotten figures in music? I’m talking about women who did awesome and important things but have largely been omitted by the traditional history of rock? Sure, we all know about Deborah Harry, Janis Joplin, Stevie Nicks, Chrissie Hynde, and Courtney Love, but there’s a group of other women who were just as important but not well known at all.We need to know more about them. Let’s do that now.Songs heard on this show:
  • Mamie Smith, Crazy Blues
  • Memphis Minnie, Me and My Chauffeur Blues
  • Rosetta Tharpe, Down by the Riverside
  • Daphne Oram, Amphitryon 38
  • Daphne Oram, Pulse Persephone
  • Delia Derbyshire, Dr. Who Theme
  • Timelords, Doctorin’ the Tardis
  • Matthew Sweet, Faith in You
  • The Ace of Cups, Boys What’ll You Do Then?
  • Fanny, Butter Boy
  • Suzi Quatro, 48 Crash
  • The Slits, I Heard It Through the Grapevine
  • X-Ray Spex, Oh Bondage Up Yours
Trending Stories
Here’s the playlist from Eric Wilhite.
Story continues below advertisement
The Ongoing History of New Music can be heard on the following stations:
© 2020 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alan CrossOngoing History
Flyers
More weekly flyers