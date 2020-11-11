Man dies in Port Shoreham, N.S. house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP say they are investigating a house fire that left a 68-year-old man dead in Port Shoreham, N.S.

Police responded to a house fire on Macpherson Lake Road just after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, police found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say no one else was inside the residence.

Police say the cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious, but an investigation is ongoing.

