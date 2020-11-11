Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 44 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Public Health reported 44 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and two more deaths at a long-term care (LTC) home.

Both deaths are connected with residents at Chartwell Willowgrove on Old Mohawk Road. The first is a woman in her early 90s who passed away on Nov. 9, the other a man also in his early 90s who died on Nov.10.

The outbreak at Chartwell Willowgrove has now accounted for seven deaths since its start on Oct. 22. The home has 56 total cases involving 35 residents, 20 staff members and one essential visitor.

Hamilton has had 58 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

The city has a new outbreak at the Good Shepherd Women’s Shelter on Pearl Street involving a case with a resident.

The outbreak at Villa Italia involving a case with a staff member ended on Tuesday after 12 days.

There are 20 active outbreaks in Hamilton involving 165 people as of Nov. 11 at:

10 long-term care homes (Alexander Place, Baywoods Place, Chartwell Willowgrove, Hamilton Continuing Care, Idlewyld Manor, Macassa Lodge, Revera Ridgeview, Shalom Village, St. Joseph’s Villa, The Village at Wentworth Heights)

two retirement homes (Aberdeen Gardens, Amica Dundas)

two daycares (La Garderie Le Petit Navire, Echo Day Program)

two retailers (Lululemon Athletica – Limeridge Mall, Roma Bakery & Deli)

two shelters (Good Shepherd Men’s Centre, Good Shepherd Women’s Shelter)

one group home (Hatts Off)

one restaurant (Castelli Cucina)

St. Joseph’s Villa has 28 total coronavirus cases tied to 19 residents and nine staff members.

Baywoods Place has 25 cases among 15 residents and ten staff while Hamilton continuing care has 14 cases connected to 11 residents and three staff members.

The city has 382 active cases as of Nov. 11 and 2,262 since the pandemic began.

The number of people reported to be receiving hospital care for the virus is 18, as of Wednesday.

Health officials say there have been 404 positive coronavirus cases in Hamilton in the last 10 days.

Halton Region reports 45 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths

Halton region reported 45 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and two more deaths at a long-term care home.

The latest deaths are connected to the outbreak at Chartwell Waterford which involves 58 people – 46 residents, 11 staff and one other affected person with a connection to the home.

There have now been seven deaths since the outbreak was declared on Oct.13.

Halton has 12 outbreaks, which include six institutions and three schools.

The institutional outbreaks involve 174 people at three long-term care homes (Chartwell Waterford, Post Inn Village and Wyndham Manor in Oakville) and three retirement homes (Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington, Trafalgar Lodge in Oakville and Amica Georgetown).

Wyndham Manor in Oakville saw its case numbers jump from 35 on Tuesday to 50 on Wednesday. The cases involve 22 residents, eight staff and 20 others connected to the home. There has been one resident death since the outbreak began on Oct. 21.

Tansley Woods has 46 total cases involving 35 residents and 11 staff. The facility has had seven resident deaths since the outbreak began Oct. 3.

Amica Georgetown has cases among 17 residents, one worker, and one other person connected to the home. There have been two COVID-19-related deaths at Amica since Oct. 19.

Halton has 2,721 total COVID-19 cases and 43 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

The region has 476 active cases as of Nov. 11, with Oakville accounting for 235 and Burlington accounting for 88 cases.

Niagara Region reports 27 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara public health reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and one more death connected to the virus.

Public health did not release details on the death as per the agency’s privacy policy. Since the pandemic began, Niagara has had 1,745 total positive cases and 78 virus-related deaths.

There are 279 active cases as of Nov 11.

The region has 14 active outbreaks connected with the coronavirus in the community. Five are institutional outbreaks at two retirement homes (The Meadows of Dorchester and Seasons Retirement Communities in Welland) and three long-term care homes (Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls, West Park Health Centre and Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie).

The outbreak at Albright Manor in Lincoln was declared over on Tuesday.

Niagara Health says the outbreak at Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls involves 30 positive cases among 15 residents and 15 staff members. Three resident deaths have been connected with the outbreak, which began on Sept. 29.

A total of 420 (24.1 per cent) of the area’s COVID-19 cases have been connected with long-term care or retirement homes in the region.

Since the pandemic was declared, 47.4 per cent (828) of the region’s 1,745 cases have occurred in people under the age of 39.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports no new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported no COVID-19 cases on Wednesday keeping the region total since the pandemic began at 574 lab-confirmed positive cases.

The region has one institutional outbreak involving seven staff members at the Grandview Lodge long-term care home in Dunnville.

A community outbreak at Schuyler Farms Ltd. in Simcoe has grown by seven more cases to a total of 10 connected to migrant workers, according to public health.

Officials say there are 24 active cases as of Nov. 11.

Public health says 34.5 per cent (198) of all cases in the region involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

Haldimand-Norfolk has had 32 COVID-19-connected deaths with 27 tied to residents at Anson Place Care Centre, a nursing home in Hagersville.

Brant County reports four new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit reported four new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The region has 353 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 72 active cases as of Nov. 11 with two people receiving hospital care.

In her weekly pandemic update, acting medical officer of health Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke said the region saw its largest single-week case total so far with 61 total cases. The county’s weekly incidence rate rose to 45.4 cases per 100,000 people.

“The majority of cases we saw last week continue to be close contact transmission linked to social gatherings of those from different households,” Urbantke said.

Brant County now has three institutional outbreaks involving 37 cases at two retirement homes (Riverview Terrace in Brantford and Brucefield Manor in Mount Pleasant) and one long-term care home (St. Joseph’s Lifecare in Brantford)

The outbreak at Riverview Terrace Retirement Home involves 13 people, with three staff and 10 residents testing positive for COVID-19.

Brucefield Manor has 23 cases, involving 18 residents and five staff members.

The two community outbreaks at Salon Mirage and Rejuvenate Cosmetic Clinic are still ongoing with no further cases. Combined the outbreaks involve seven cases with five at Salon Mirage.

Public health says 33.81 per cent (112) of all cases in the county involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The region has had five deaths tied to COVID-19.