Woman suffers serious injuries after being struck by truck in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A woman has suffered serious, possibly life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a truck in Toronto on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a pedestrian struck in the area Wilson Avenue and Beverly Hills Drive at around 10:20 a.m.

Toronto police said a truck was a making a turn when it struck a light pole, rolled over and hit a pedestrian.

Toronto paramedics transported the woman to a trauma centre. A second ambulance was also called for the driver of the truck, who suffered possible minor injuries, paramedics said.

Wilson Avenue is closed in both directions as the investigation is ongoing.

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Wilson Ave + Beverly Hills Dr

– @TorontoMedics transporting female to hospital

– @Toronto_Fire o/s

– Wilson Ave closed in both directions

– find alternate route of travel#GO2139980

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 11, 2020

Advertisement