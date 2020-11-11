Woman suffers serious injuries after being struck by truck in Toronto

A woman has suffered serious, possibly life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a truck in Toronto on Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a pedestrian struck in the area Wilson Avenue and Beverly Hills Drive at around 10:20 a.m.
Toronto police said a truck was a making a turn when it struck a light pole, rolled over and hit a pedestrian.
Toronto paramedics transported the woman to a trauma centre. A second ambulance was also called for the driver of the truck, who suffered possible minor injuries, paramedics said.
Wilson Avenue is closed in both directions as the investigation is ongoing.
