Canada

Woman suffers serious injuries after being struck by truck in Toronto

By Jessica Patton Global News
The scene of a pedestrian struck on Wilson Ave. on Wednesday.
The scene of a pedestrian struck on Wilson Ave. on Wednesday. Adam Dabrowski/Global News

A woman has suffered serious, possibly life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a truck in Toronto on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a pedestrian struck in the area Wilson Avenue and Beverly Hills Drive at around 10:20 a.m.

Toronto police said a truck was a making a turn when it struck a light pole, rolled over and hit a pedestrian.

Toronto paramedics transported the woman to a trauma centre. A second ambulance was also called for the driver of the truck, who suffered possible minor injuries, paramedics said.

Wilson Avenue is closed in both directions as the investigation is ongoing.

