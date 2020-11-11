Menu

Crime

Police search for Fall River man in province-wide warrant

By Karla Renic Global News
Halifax District RCMP has obtained a warrant for the arrest of Dean Michael Schrader who has been charged with offences relating to an incident that occurred on Nov. 7, in Lower Sackville.
Halifax RCMP say they are looking for a 49-year-old Fall River man on a province-wide warrant.

Police say Dean Michael Schrader is wanted in relation to an assault that occurred Nov. 7 in Lower Sackville.

The man is charged with assault, overcoming resistance by choking, breaking a court order and three counts of breaking a probation order.

He is described as six feet tall, weighing around 225 pounds. Schrader has dark brown hair and green eyes.

Police also say he has access to a grey 2003 Buick Rendezvous with N.S. plate GHY882.

The RCMP are asking the public to not approach Schrader if he is found, but immediately call police.

