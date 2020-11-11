Police search for Fall River man in province-wide warrant

Halifax RCMP say they are looking for a 49-year-old Fall River man on a province-wide warrant.
Police say Dean Michael Schrader is wanted in relation to an assault that occurred Nov. 7 in Lower Sackville.
The man is charged with assault, overcoming resistance by choking, breaking a court order and three counts of breaking a probation order.
He is described as six feet tall, weighing around 225 pounds. Schrader has dark brown hair and green eyes.
Police also say he has access to a grey 2003 Buick Rendezvous with N.S. plate GHY882.
The RCMP are asking the public to not approach Schrader if he is found, but immediately call police.
