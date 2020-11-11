Police search for Fall River man in province-wide warrant

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Halifax RCMP say they are looking for a 49-year-old Fall River man on a province-wide warrant.

Police say Dean Michael Schrader is wanted in relation to an assault that occurred Nov. 7 in Lower Sackville.

The man is charged with assault, overcoming resistance by choking, breaking a court order and three counts of breaking a probation order.

Read more: Man sprays several people with sensory irritant at store on Quinpool Road

He is described as six feet tall, weighing around 225 pounds. Schrader has dark brown hair and green eyes.

Police also say he has access to a grey 2003 Buick Rendezvous with N.S. plate GHY882.

The RCMP are asking the public to not approach Schrader if he is found, but immediately call police.

Story continues below advertisement

1:00 13 Hours: Inside the Nova Scotia Massacre ‘Stolen Dreams’ 13 Hours: Inside the Nova Scotia Massacre ‘Stolen Dreams’