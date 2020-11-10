Menu

Canada

2 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region, active cases now at 13

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
KFL&A Public Health has identified new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region.
KFL&A Public Health has identified new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region. Kraig Krause / Global News

KFL&A Public Health has identified two new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region between Monday and Tuesday.

According to the health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard, a male between the ages of 10 and 19 and a woman in her 40s tested positive for the virus over the last 24 hours.

The region has seen a total of 197 cases since the pandemic began, 184 of which have resolved, bringing the active total to 13 as of Tuesday.

Read more: Kingston elementary school temporarily closed due to 3 cases of COVID-19: board

There are currently no active outbreaks in the Kingston area, despite a school closure prompted by three cases linked to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic school on Sunday. KFL&A Public Health said none of the three cases linked to the school were transmitted in the school setting.

The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic School Board also confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School.

St. Lawrence College also announced Tuesday that one of its Kingston campus’ students tested positive for the virus over the last week.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ford ‘can’t rule out’ possibility of future Ontario COVID-19 hotspot lockdowns' Coronavirus: Ford ‘can’t rule out’ possibility of future Ontario COVID-19 hotspot lockdowns
Coronavirus: Ford ‘can’t rule out’ possibility of future Ontario COVID-19 hotspot lockdowns

These two new cases come the same day as Ontario announced its highest-ever daily case count, with nearly 1,400 new cases reported.

