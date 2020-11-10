Ottawa adds 21 new COVID-19 cases as Ontario sets another daily increase record

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa is reporting its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in almost two months on Tuesday, even as the rest of the province continues to set daily records for new infections.

Ottawa Public Health reported 21 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, a substantial drop from daily case counts in the 70s over the past three days.

Tuesday’s daily report from OPH, which includes 24 hours of data pulled at 2 p.m. on Nov. 9, marks the lowest local increase since mid-September.

The city reported a similar dip of 28 new coronavirus cases a week ago, though that report came amid relatively low testing numbers in the city.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce has yet to release its daily report for Tuesday, though the most recent results show 727 swabs were taken and 1,663 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Nov. 8. The taskforce’s stated targets are to process more than 6,000 samples each day.

There have now been 7,607 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, with 537 of those cases currently considered active.

One additional person has died in relation to COVID-19, raising the city’s death toll to 347.

Ontario, meanwhile, set a new record for daily COVID-19 case increases with 1,388 new cases on Tuesday. Toronto reported more than 500 cases in a day for the first time on Tuesday.

The number of people in hospital locally with COVID-19 is up to 60 as of Tuesday, seven of whom are in the intensive care unit.

Two new coronavirus outbreaks have been declared in Ottawa, including one at the city-run Esther By Child Care Centre.

One employee has tested positive at the daycare, according to a memo sent late Monday to city council. The employee is self-isolating at home and last worked on Nov. 4.

The daycare’s preschool cohort is closed as of Tuesday, and any close contacts of the employee are being asked to self-isolate pending an OPH investigation.