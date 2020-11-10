Menu

Crime

Officer charged with unauthorized use of Hamilton police database

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 10, 2020 2:05 pm
Global News

A Hamilton police officer is facing multiple charges for allegedly using police databases without authorization, according to the service.

Investigators say the six-year member has been suspended with pay under the Police Service Act of Ontario and is set to appear in a Hamilton court on Dec. 8, 2020.

Read more: Police investigate homicide in downtown Hamilton

He was arrested on Monday night in the Niagara Region.

Myles Micallef is accused of seven counts of breach of trust and nine counts of unauthorized use of a computer.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton PoliceHamilton newsBreach Of TrustHamilton Police officer chargedmyles micallefunauthorized use of police computersunauthorized use of police database
