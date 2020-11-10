Officer charged with unauthorized use of Hamilton police database

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton police officer is facing multiple charges for allegedly using police databases without authorization, according to the service.

Investigators say the six-year member has been suspended with pay under the Police Service Act of Ontario and is set to appear in a Hamilton court on Dec. 8, 2020.

He was arrested on Monday night in the Niagara Region.

Myles Micallef is accused of seven counts of breach of trust and nine counts of unauthorized use of a computer.

