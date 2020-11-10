Truck driver facing charges following 2019 fatal collision east of Prescott, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Grenville County OPP have charged a transport truck driver following a fatal collision east of Prescott, Ont., last year.

On June 10, 2019, OPP responded to a four-vehicle collision in the westbound lanes of Highway 401, near Johnstown, Ont.

Police say a tractor-trailer collided with a box truck and two other vehicles, all of which had slowed down or stopped at the beginning of a construction zone.

According to OPP, the lone driver of a box truck, a 34-year-old Belleville man, died as a result of the collision, while two occupants of another vehicle were seriously injured. Police say several others were treated for minor injuries.

Tuesday, OPP announced charges for 25-year-old Gursewak Singh, of Montreal, who is facing one count of criminal negligence causing death and two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

