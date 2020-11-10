Menu

Crime

Halifax man to face sexual assault charge: police

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 10, 2020 1:53 pm
Halifax Regional Police have charged a man with sexual assault.
Halifax police have charged a 33-year-old man with sexual assault in connection with an incident last month.

Police say officers received a report of a sexual assault at a home in the north end of Halifax on Oct. 22.

A man employed as a technician with Data Wiring Solutions and who was working in the area is alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman he did not know, police say.

They are not providing any more details in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Renaldo Antonio Lewis, 33, of Eastern Passage now faces a single charge of sexual assault.

Lewis is expected to appear in court at a later date.

