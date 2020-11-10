Search continues for three missing New Brunswick teens believed to be in Saint John

Send this page to someone via email

Police in New Brunswick say the search for three missing teens continues today, with the children believed to be in the Saint John area.

Cpl. Brent Allaby with the St. Stephen RCMP in New Brunswick says the teens have been messaging their friends and family to let them know they’re OK, but they continue to evade police.

Thirteen-year-olds Jakob Burns and Demetry Wright have been missing from the nearby town of Chamcook since Thursday, and 14-year-old Margaret (Maggie) Kiley has been missing from Saint John since Saturday.

In an interview today, Allaby confirmed a black SAAB convertible found in Saint John Sunday had been driven to the town by Burns and Wright.

Allaby says that although the three appear to be safe and in contact with friends and family, it remains a missing persons case, and the situation is frustrating for both their parents and police.

Allaby says at least two officers are assigned to the case today in Saint John.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2020.

