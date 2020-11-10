Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Search continues for three missing New Brunswick teens believed to be in Saint John

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2020 11:15 am
The RCMP said that Jakob Burns and Demetry Wright were last seen at their homes on Nov. 5.
The RCMP said that Jakob Burns and Demetry Wright were last seen at their homes on Nov. 5. St. Stephen Detachment

Police in New Brunswick say the search for three missing teens continues today, with the children believed to be in the Saint John area.

Cpl. Brent Allaby with the St. Stephen RCMP in New Brunswick says the teens have been messaging their friends and family to let them know they’re OK, but they continue to evade police.

Thirteen-year-olds Jakob Burns and Demetry Wright have been missing from the nearby town of Chamcook since Thursday, and 14-year-old Margaret (Maggie) Kiley has been missing from Saint John since Saturday.

Read more: Girl, 14, believed to be with two missing 13-year-old boys in New Brunswick

In an interview today, Allaby confirmed a black SAAB convertible found in Saint John Sunday had been driven to the town by Burns and Wright.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Allaby says that although the three appear to be safe and in contact with friends and family, it remains a missing persons case, and the situation is frustrating for both their parents and police.

Allaby says at least two officers are assigned to the case today in Saint John.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2020.

Click to play video '21-year-old found not guilty in Saint John manslaughter trial' 21-year-old found not guilty in Saint John manslaughter trial
21-year-old found not guilty in Saint John manslaughter trial – Oct 28, 2020
© 2020 The Canadian Press
New BrunswickSaint JohnMissing TeensDemetry WrightJakob BurnsMaggie KileyMargaret Maggie KileySaint John missing boysSaint John missing teens
Flyers
More weekly flyers