Canada

Guelph’s overnight parking ban returns on Dec. 1

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 10, 2020 11:08 am
The City of Guelph is reminding residents that the on-street parking ban comes into effect on Dec. 1. Getty Images

Even though Guelph is enjoying summer-like temperatures in early November, the staff at city hall are still thinking about plowing snow off the road.

The city is reminding residents that the on-street parking ban comes into effect on Dec. 1.

Parking on city streets between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. is prohibited until April 1, unless the signs posted say otherwise.

Illegal parking tickets could run drivers $35 and vehicles may be towed at the owner’s expense if emergency vehicles or snow plows are unable to pass safely.

Drivers can apply for an exemption on the city’s online portal. Up to 12 parking exemptions are allowed per home per year and each one is valid for two vehicles for two consecutive nights.

If snow reaches six centimetres or more or if a plow out is called, then all exemptions are cancelled.

More information about parking on the street in the winter can be found on the city’s website.

