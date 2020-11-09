Nova Scotia reports potential exposure to COVID-19 in 2 Bedford stores

Nova Scotia health officials are advising residents of two potential exposures to the novel coronavirus in Bedford.
The exposures may have occurred at:
- Sobeys (961 Bedford Hwy.) on Nov. 6 between 8 – 10 p.m.
- NSLC (955 Bedford Hwy.) on Nov. 6 between 8 – 9 p.m.
“Anyone present at the location during this time is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19,” says a press release.
The province says anyone exposed may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 20.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
Nearly a dozen potential exposure locations have been identified in Halifax last week.
Nova Scotians should do a self-assessment if, in the last 48 hours, they experienced a new or worsening fever or cough.
In addition, self-assessment is advised if experiencing two or more of the following symptoms:
- Sore throat
- Runny nose
- Headache
- Shortness of breath
One new case of COVID-19 was reported on Monday. Nova Scotia has 16 active cases of the virus.
View link »
Comments