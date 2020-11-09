Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia reports potential exposure to COVID-19 in 2 Bedford stores

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted November 9, 2020 4:29 pm
Sobeys grocery stores are taking further steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among customers and staff. A Sobeys grocery store is seen in Halifax on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2014.
Sobeys grocery stores are taking further steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among customers and staff. A Sobeys grocery store is seen in Halifax on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Nova Scotia health officials are advising residents of two potential exposures to the novel coronavirus in Bedford.

The exposures may have occurred at:

  • Sobeys (961 Bedford Hwy.) on Nov. 6 between 8 – 10 p.m.
  • NSLC (955 Bedford Hwy.) on Nov. 6 between 8 – 9 p.m.

“Anyone present at the location during this time is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19,” says a press release.

The province says anyone exposed may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 20.

Nearly a dozen potential exposure locations have been identified in Halifax last week.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports new potential exposures, advises Bitter End patrons to get tested

Nova Scotians should do a self-assessment if, in the last 48 hours, they experienced a new or worsening fever or cough.

In addition, self-assessment is advised if experiencing two or more of the following symptoms:

  • Sore throat
  • Runny nose
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath

One new case of COVID-19 was reported on Monday. Nova Scotia has 16 active cases of the virus.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Nova Scotia intrudes new isolation rules as Canada rides 2nd COVID-19 wave' Coronavirus: Nova Scotia intrudes new isolation rules as Canada rides 2nd COVID-19 wave
Coronavirus: Nova Scotia intrudes new isolation rules as Canada rides 2nd COVID-19 wave

 

CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaSobeysBedfordHalifax COVID-19NSLCCOVID-19 Exposurepotential exposure
