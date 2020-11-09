Nova Scotia reports potential exposure to COVID-19 in 2 Bedford stores

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials are advising residents of two potential exposures to the novel coronavirus in Bedford.

The exposures may have occurred at:

Sobeys (961 Bedford Hwy.) on Nov. 6 between 8 – 10 p.m.

NSLC (955 Bedford Hwy.) on Nov. 6 between 8 – 9 p.m.

“Anyone present at the location during this time is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19,” says a press release.

The province says anyone exposed may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 20.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Nearly a dozen potential exposure locations have been identified in Halifax last week.

Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotians should do a self-assessment if, in the last 48 hours, they experienced a new or worsening fever or cough.

In addition, self-assessment is advised if experiencing two or more of the following symptoms:

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Shortness of breath

One new case of COVID-19 was reported on Monday. Nova Scotia has 16 active cases of the virus.

0:54 Coronavirus: Nova Scotia intrudes new isolation rules as Canada rides 2nd COVID-19 wave Coronavirus: Nova Scotia intrudes new isolation rules as Canada rides 2nd COVID-19 wave