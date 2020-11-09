November 14 – Leading Edge Physiotherapy

At Leading Edge Physiotherapy, they’ve created a pediatric physiotherapy and occupational therapy program at the Capilano location. Tune in Saturday, November 14th, on Talk To The Experts with Grant Fedoruk to meet experts, Farah Hasham, and Carrie Sleno. You’ll get to know how their years’ of experience and skills can make a difference with children whose challenges include: developmental delays, autism spectrum disorder, Down syndrome, Cerebral Palsy, developmental coordination disorder and so much more. For kids, treatment needs to be fun! Find out how, on Talk To The Experts Saturday at 11:00am with Leading Edge Physiotherapy on 630 CHED.

