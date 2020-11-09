Menu

Crime

Car found, two 13-year-old New Brunswick boys still missing: police

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 9, 2020 11:27 am
The RCMP said that Jakob Burns and Demetry Wright were last seen at their homes on Nov. 5.
The RCMP said that Jakob Burns and Demetry Wright were last seen at their homes on Nov. 5. St. Stephen Detachment

Police in New Brunswick say they’ve located a car driven by two missing 13-year-old boys, but the boys are still missing.

St. Stephen RCMP say they found the black 1990 SAAB 900 convertible believed to have been driven by Jakob Burns and Demetry Wright in Saint John on Sunday.

The boys, however, are still missing and police say it’s possible they managed to gain access to another vehicle.

Read more: RCMP searching for two missing 13-year-old boys from Chamcook, N.B.

The two were last seen last Thursday afternoon at their homes in Chamcook, N.B., about 100 kilometres west of Saint John, where the car was found.

Jakob Burns is described as being about five feet one inch tall with medium-length brown hair and blue eyes, last seen wearing tan-coloured Timberland boots, a black leather jacket and ripped jeans.

Demetry Wright is described as being about four feet 11 inches tall with long brown hair and green eyes, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word “Tapout” on the front and a blue toque.

St. Stephen RCMP are asking anyone with information about the boys’ whereabouts to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
