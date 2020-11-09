Woman struck by car in Toronto’s north end

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a pedestrian has serious injuries after she was hit by a car in North York on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to Jane Street and Wilson Avenue at around 9:15 a.m.

Police said the woman, believed to be in her 40s, was transported to hospital in serious condition.

The driver involved remained on scene, police said.

Road closures are in place in the area and police are asking motorists to find an alternate route.

COLLISION:

Jane St + Wilson Ave

– reports of pedestrian struck

– female 40's

– injuries reported

– @TPS31Div o/s

– intersection closed

– car remained on scene#GO2125289

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 9, 2020

COLLISION: (ROAD CLOSURE)

Jane St + Wilson Ave

– s/b Jane St is closed between Wilson Ave + William Cragg Dr.

– female transported to hospital with serious injuries#GO2125289

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 9, 2020