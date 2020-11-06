Menu

Crime

Halifax police investigating Spring Garden Road bank robbery

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 6, 2020 5:34 pm
Halifax Regional Police file image.
Halifax Regional Police file image. Alexander Quon/Global News

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a bank robbery on Spring Garden Road on Monday.

Police say a man entered the TD Bank located at 5495 Spring Garden Rd. in Halifax.

The man allegedly told tellers that he had a weapon, although none was seen, and demanded cash.

The man attempted to flee the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash when a dye pack exploded, causing him to drop the money.

He was last spotted on Spring Garden Road.

Police say the suspect is described as a man approximately six-feet tall and wearing a black toque.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the incident to call police at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

